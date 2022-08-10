Republicans in freefall over FBI seizure of Congressman's phone

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 00:00 Hits: 8

Some of the most radical Republicans in Congress freaked out after GOP Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania had his cell phone seized by FBI agents executing a search warrant.

"This morning, while traveling with my family, 3 FBI agents visited me and seized my cell phone," Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) exclusively told Fox News. "They made no attempt to contact my lawyer, who would have made arrangements for them to have my phone if that was their wish."

"I’m outraged — though not surprised — that the FBI under the direction of Merrick Garland’s DOJ, would seize the phone of a sitting member of Congress," Perry added.

Perry, the chairman of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

And some far-right Republicans leaped to his defense, even though a federal judge found there was probable cause his cell phone contains evidence of a federal crime.

"The FBI has gone rogue and is doing the dirty work of a communist regime," tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). "Who is giving these orders?"

"They've declared war!" Rep. Ronnie Jackson argued in all-caps. "Now they’re seizing the phone of a sitting member of Congress. The regime grows more tyrannical every day. If we don’t win and win big in November, our country as we know it will cease to exist!"

"The Biden regime is out of control," argued Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

"This is America, and these Gestapo tactics are not welcome," said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). "There will be a reckoning."

"We will not be intimidated," Boebert added. "We will not back down to Biden’s thugs. Game on."

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said, "Garland has lost the trust of the American people and will answer for his abusive tactics."

Meanwhile, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) tweeted "defund the FBI" after two years of Republicans claiming Democrats are running on a "defund the police" message.

"Our country is becoming unrecognizable," Gosar said. "The FBI, and the Regime they take marching orders from, are the enemy of the American People."

"They must be stopped," Gosar demanded.

