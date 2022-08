Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 04:07 Hits: 9

The whale had been stuck at a river lock in Normandy since Friday. It will now be held for three more days for medical observation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/stranded-beluga-whale-rescued-from-seine-river-in-france/a-62762971?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf