Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 05:39 Hits: 10

Extended heat and low rainfall across Europe are causing major rivers to dry up. This is having serious consequences for wildlife, the economy, and the people living near the Rhine, Po, Thames and other affected rivers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rivers-across-europe-are-too-dry-too-low-and-too-warm/a-62758853?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf