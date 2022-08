Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 03:24 Hits: 7

Manchester City and France footballer Benjamin Mendy stands trial Wednesday for the alleged rape and assault of seven women, which could see his playing career end in prisonĀ if convicted.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20220810-manchester-city-star-benjamin-mendy-to-stand-trial-wednesday