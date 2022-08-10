Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 04:50 Hits: 10

At least one person was killed and several others wounded as powerful explosions rocked a Russian air base in Crimea. Russia’s Defense Ministry denied the base had been shelled and said instead that munitions had blown up there. But Ukrainian social networks were abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Follow our live updates for all the latest developments on the war in Ukraine. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220810-live-large-explosions-rock-russian-military-air-base-in-crimea