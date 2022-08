Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 06:26 Hits: 10

Saying “the countdown has begun,” 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams announced on Tuesday that she is ready to step away from tennis so she can turn her focus to having another child and her business interests, presaging the end of a career that transcended sports.

