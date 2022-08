Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 21:02 Hits: 3

President Obama said the 2015 Iran nuclear deal was built on verification, not trust. As governments examine the latest document agreed to by negotiators, the main obstacle to a renewed deal remains distrust.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/0809/Iran-nuclear-talks-progress-but-is-it-enough-to-save-the-deal?icid=rss