Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 21:44 Hits: 4

The FBI took an unprecedented step of searching a former president’s residence. To Trump supporters, it smacked of political retribution. To opponents, the search shows that no one is above the law.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/0809/What-the-Mar-a-Lago-search-portends-for-the-US-and-a-president?icid=rss