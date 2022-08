Category: World Published on Wednesday, 10 August 2022 06:22 Hits: 11

To take back women’s rights, we need power, commitment and determination. And we need to be unapologetic in claiming the obvious: women are human beings with moral agency and the right to control our own bodies.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/10/what-happens-when-you-lose-abortion-rights-and-how-to-win-them-back-6-lessons-from-poland/