Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:39 Hits: 5

Expensive energy, particularly natural gas, poses a difficult economic and political challenge for all energy-importing industrialized countries. But the data suggest that Germany is better placed than most of its main competitors to weather the current crisis caused by reduced Russian deliveries.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/german-economy-low-energy-intensity-russian-gas-supplies-by-daniel-gros-2022-08