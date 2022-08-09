The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

As FBI Raids Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Public Citizen Calls Again for Trump to Be Prosecuted for Jan. 6

Category: World Hits: 7

Seg1 marolago

Ex-President Donald Trump and supporters expressed outrage on Monday over an FBI raid on his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago. The search, according to multiple media outlets, focused on illegally removed White House records. Robert Weissman, president of the advocacy organization Public Citizen, says while the raid on a former president’s private residence is unprecedented, it is too early to tell how it will impact the ongoing investigation of the January 6 insurrection. “I don’t think that we should jump on board of being too excited and trusting of the FBI,” says Weissman.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/9/fbi_raids_trump_florida_home_documents

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version