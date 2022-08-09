The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Under Senate Bill, Medicare Can Negotiate Some Drug Prices, But Power to Lower Prices Remains Limited

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg2 guest split

When the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate Sunday, Republicans successfully blocked a price cap on insulin. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, says that despite its flaws, the bill is a win against the pharmaceutical industry’s exploitative profits. “They’re super worried that this is a break in the dam and that it will lead to more negotiation, once we, the American people, see plainly the cost savings that are available,” says Weissman.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/9/democrats_739b_bill_fossil_fuels_giveaways

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version