Under Senate Bill, Medicare Can Negotiate Some Drug Prices, But Power to Lower Prices Remains Limited

When the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate Sunday, Republicans successfully blocked a price cap on insulin. Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, says that despite its flaws, the bill is a win against the pharmaceutical industry’s exploitative profits. “They’re super worried that this is a break in the dam and that it will lead to more negotiation, once we, the American people, see plainly the cost savings that are available,” says Weissman.

