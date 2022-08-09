The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Free Brittney Griner: Bishop Barber Calls for Clergy to Go to Russia to Secure Release of WNBA Star

We speak with Bishop William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, about his call for the creation of a diverse, interfaith humanitarian delegation to travel to Russia to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced last week to nine years in a penal colony for possessing just two ounces of cannabis oil. “Our priority should be this young lady coming home,” says Barber.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/9/reverend_barber_bring_brittney_griner_home

