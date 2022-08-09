Free Brittney Griner: Bishop Barber Calls for Clergy to Go to Russia to Secure Release of WNBA Star

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:41 Hits: 8

We speak with Bishop William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, about his call for the creation of a diverse, interfaith humanitarian delegation to travel to Russia to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced last week to nine years in a penal colony for possessing just two ounces of cannabis oil. “Our priority should be this young lady coming home,” says Barber.

