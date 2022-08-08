It Brings Hope : Colombia Inaugurates Leftist Former Guerrilla as Pres. Afro-Colombian Woman as VP

Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 12:27 Hits: 8

President Gustavo Petro’s inauguration Sunday ushers in a new political era for Colombia, with Francia Márquez Mina becoming the first Afro-Colombian woman to be sworn in as vice president. We feature part of Petro’s historic inauguration speech and play part of a recent interview with Simón Mejía, a founding member of the Grammy Award-winning Colombian band Bomba Estéreo, who says the new leftist presidency “brings hope … to the underrepresented people of the periphery of Colombia.” He also speaks about his time working on a new film project called “El Duende” that centers Afro-Colombians, who have long faced violence and repression.

