Indiana Republican told colleague she'd have to carry a fetus to term even if it has no chance of survival

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 15:37 Hits: 8

A GOP lawmaker in Indiana told a Democratic colleague that under his proposed amendment to his state's abortion law that she would be forced to carry a fetus to term even if it had no chance of survival.

On Friday, Indiana lawmakers passed the first abortion ban since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and struck down national abortion rights. The vote was 62-38 in the state's house and 28-19 in the state senate.

During debate over the bill, a video shows Republican Indiana State Rep. J. Michael Davisson being questioned by Democratic State Rep. Carey Hamilton about a proposed amendment to make abortion illegal even in the case of lethal fetal anomalies.

"I'm thinking about situations all mothers might face," Hamilton said, speaking to Davisson on the Indiana State House floor. "Say at 17 weeks I had an ultrasound and was told that the fetus is failing to thrive and has no chance of survival, with this amendment, is it true that I would have to carry that fetus to term?"

Davisson asked Hamilton to rephrase her question.

Hamilton responded by repeating her original question with a slight variation while emphasizing that such a fetus had no chance of survival.

"Yes," Davisson replied.

Davisson's amendment failed in the Republican-dominated Indiana state legislature by a count of 35 in favor to 65 against. Ultimately, the law passed by Indiana legislators on Friday included exceptions for fetal anomalies and to protect the life of the month.

Doctors who perform abortions in Indiana will lose their license under the new law if convicted.

Already, large employers are upset. Pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly, which is based in Indiana, said it will look to expand outside of the state when hiring new employees.

Watch the video below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/08/indiana-republican-tells-colleague-that-she-ll-have-to-carry-fetus-to-term-even-if-it-has-no-chance-of-survival/