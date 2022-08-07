After waving 'White Privilege' card, woman gets out of traffic stop

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 15:49 Hits: 3

Two Alaska cops are under fire after allegedly letting a woman go following a traffic stop after she brandished a "White Privilege" card in lieu of her driver's license.

The woman, Mimi Israelah, was pulled over for weaving in a lane at 3:43 am on July 7.

According to the Associated Press, Israelah revealed the incident on her own Facebook page in a now-deleted post. She said she couldn't find her driver's license and waved a "White Privilege" card.

“When I saw my White Privilege card, I gave to him if it’s ok,” she wrote. “He laughed and called his partner. It’s their first time to see a White Privileged (sic) card,” she said.

The top of the card reads: “White Privilege Card Trumps Everything.”

The police officers are said to have violated department policy, but there's apparently little the department can do.

"It’s not clear what policy was violated or what, if any, disciplinary actions the officers faced, because the department is treating it as a confidential personnel matter," AP reported, "according to Anchorage Police Department Director of Community Relations Sunny Guerin."

Israelah had reportedly recently arrived in Anchorage for a rally being held by former President Donald Trump when she was pulled over.

"Officers observed no signs of impairment," Guerin told AP. "No citations were issued." The Anchorage PD community relations director said that officers were able to look up and find that Israelah had a valid license with their computer.

A video of the encounter allegedly taken by Israelah was reposted on Twitter. The officers are seen standing outside her car window.

“You like my White Privilege card?” she asks. An officer says, “That’s hilarious.”



Anchorage PD's Deputy chief said he believed it was inappropriate.

