Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 04:11 Hits: 10

Hong Kong’s government said on Monday it would shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven, taking another step in slowly unwinding stringent pandemic rules.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220808-hong-kong-shortens-mandatory-covid-19-hotel-quarantine-to-3-days