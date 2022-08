Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 04:47 Hits: 7

Responding to reports of renewed Russian shelling of the Zaporizhzhia facility in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the nuclear states to commit to no first-use of the weapons. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

