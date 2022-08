Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 06:42 Hits: 10

China’s military announced fresh military drills on Monday in the seas and airspace around Taiwan a day after the scheduled end of its largest ever exercises to protest against last week’s visit to Taipei by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220808-china-announces-more-military-drills-around-taiwan