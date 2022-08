Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 07:08 Hits: 8

KUALA LUMPUR: The abolition of the Primary School Achievement Test (UPSR) and the Form Three Assessment (PT3) tests in the national education system is being carried out to ensure that school-based assessment (PBS) can be implemented effectively. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/08/08/radzi-upsr-pt3-abolition-provides-space-for-effective-school-based-assessment