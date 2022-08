Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 07:27 Hits: 11

LAST WEEKEND, it was claimed that a Malaysian man in his 50s died while climbing Mount Kinabalu in Sabah. Did this really happen as claimed? Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/true-or-not/2022/08/08/quickcheck-did-a-malaysian-man-die-while-climbing-mount-kinabalu-recently