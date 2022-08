Category: World Published on Monday, 08 August 2022 06:27 Hits: 9

Slobodan Tesic’s proxies are exporting ammunition to the very country – the US – that slapped sanctions on him and his associates in 2017 and 2019, a BIRN investigation shows.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/08/bangs-for-bucks-serbian-arms-dealer-makes-mockery-of-us-sanctions-again/