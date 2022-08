Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 11:49 Hits: 4

While many of Donald Trump’s supporters regard the former US president as more messiah than politician, a growing number of Republicans say they are tired of him droning on about the 2020 election. To be rejected by Republicans because he is seen as a loser would thus be the stuff of Trump’s worst nightmares.

