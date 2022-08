Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 13:23 Hits: 3

Western governments have struggled with the challenge of reducing Russia’s oil-export revenues, because the impact of their boycotts is offset by higher prices and purchases elsewhere. By establishing a buyers’ cartel to impose a price cap on Russian crude, the West could achieve its goal with the support of oil importers everywhere.

