Marco Rubio complains about having to do his job

United States Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) is upset about having to return to Washington, DC to do his job as an elected member of Congress.

"Woke up at 5am to a 3am email that my 8:30am flight was cancelled," Rubio tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "But they rebooked me on an 8pm flight tomorrow night with one connection Now in DC for the joy that is 'vote a rama' on a garbage bill."

Rubio was referring to the forthcoming debate and vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, around which the Senate's Democratic majority coalesced this week when Arizona's Kyrsten Sinema announced her conditional support for key provisions that would raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans and large corporations.

"Sinema said Democrats had 'agreed to remove' a key tax policy targeting wealthy investors that aimed to address what is known as the 'carried interest loophole,'" The Washington Postreported on Thursday. "She also signaled they had made additional tweaks to a second provision that imposes a new minimum tax on corporations that currently pay nothing to the U.S. government."

Democrats are hoping to advance as much of President Joe Biden's agenda as possible ahead of the November midterm elections.



Meanwhile, the Republican Senate minority is unified in its opposition to the multi-hundred-billion-dollar legislation, which contains additional measures that would help tackle the worsening climate crisis and lower the costs of prescription drugs.



ABC News noted on Saturday morning that "together, the climate and ACA provisions would cost the government roughly $433 billion, and Democrats plan to put at least $300 billion of that toward deficit reduction. The tax provisions, prescription drug-pricing reform and increased IRS tax enforcement would raise the estimated revenue the bill would produce to $739 billion."

