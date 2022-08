Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 01:10 Hits: 8

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has pardoned former President Laurent Gbagbo, who was facing a 20-year prison sentence. A civil war between supporters of the two leaders killed 3,000 people in 2011.

