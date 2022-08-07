The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Israel kills second Islamic Jihad leader, Gaza death toll mounts

Israel kills second Islamic Jihad leader, Gaza death toll mounts An Israeli airstrike killed a second senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, the fighters said Sunday as the death toll from violence in Gaza rose to 32, including six children, according to Palestinian health officials. As Israel pressed on with its assault, Palestinian militants retaliated with barrages of rockets fired at Israel. 

