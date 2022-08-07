Israel kills second Islamic Jihad leader, Gaza death toll mounts

Category: World Published on Sunday, 07 August 2022 06:07 Hits: 8

An Israeli airstrike killed a second senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, the fighters said Sunday as the death toll from violence in Gaza rose to 32, including six children, according to Palestinian health officials. As Israel pressed on with its assault, Palestinian militants retaliated with barrages of rockets fired at Israel.

