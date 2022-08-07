The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Second caravan of cargo ships sail from Ukraine

Category: World Hits: 9

Live: Second caravan of cargo ships sail from Ukraine A second caravan of ships with Ukrainian agriculture products sailed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports on Sunday, according to Ukrainian and Turkish authorities. Meanwhile the head of the UN nuclear watchdog raised grave concerns over the shelling at the Zaporizhzhia plant, as the Ukrainian military said Russian forces had attacked dozens of front-line towns. Follow FRANCE 24's live coverage of the crisis. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220807-live-second-caravan-of-cargo-ships-sail-from-ukraine

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version