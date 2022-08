Category: World Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 17:31 Hits: 11

The Razoni is the first ship to depart a Ukrainian Black Sea port since Russia invaded, disrupting food supplies in Africa and the Middle East.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Middle-East/2022/0806/First-Ukrainian-grain-shipment-lands-in-Lebanon-bringing-hope?icid=rss