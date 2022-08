Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 11:59 Hits: 4

The Bosnian court rejected a prosecution appeal against the acquittal of Malko Koroman, a wartime police chief accused of unlawfully detaining Bosniak civilians in the town of Pale in 1992, some of whom were tortured and killed.

Read more https://balkaninsight.com/2022/08/05/bosnia-upholds-serb-ex-police-chiefs-war-crime-acquittal/