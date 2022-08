Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 09:30 Hits: 7

Brazil’s statistics agency is refusing to include questions about sexual orientation and gender identity in its census, perpetuating the exclusion of queer people from official figures. That's no accident: the lack of national data makes it extremely difficult for members of the LGBTQ+ community to fight for their rights.

