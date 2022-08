Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 15:29 Hits: 4

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s recent denunciation of “mixed race” countries indicates that far-right populists no longer feel they need to mask their true beliefs. After years of race-baiting through code words and winks, populist leaders have turned their dog whistles into foghorns.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/right-wing-populists-become-openly-explicitly-racist-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2022-08