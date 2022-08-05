Russia ups the pressure on Ukraine's northern Sumy region

Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 07:55 Hits: 4

Ukraine’s military says Russia is increasing its troop presence just across the border from the northern Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Not, they say, by enough to invade from that direction again in the near future – but enough to prevent civilians in those regions from feeling safe – and soldiers from redeploying to the South or East. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from the Sumy region in Ukraine’s far northeast.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220805-gulliver-crag-report-on-sumy