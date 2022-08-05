The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Russia ups the pressure on Ukraine's northern Sumy region

Category: World Hits: 4

Russia ups the pressure on Ukraine's northern Sumy region Ukraine’s military says Russia is increasing its troop presence just across the border from the northern Ukrainian regions of Chernihiv and Sumy. Not, they say, by enough to invade from that direction again in the near future – but enough to prevent civilians in those regions from feeling safe – and soldiers from redeploying to the South or East. FRANCE 24's Gulliver Cragg reports from the Sumy region in Ukraine’s far northeast.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/video/20220805-gulliver-crag-report-on-sumy

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version