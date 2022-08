Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 08:46 Hits: 5

Apple Pay may be available sooner than expected, according to some clues from Maxis and Shopee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/08/05/buzz-surrounding-possible-launch-of-apple-pay-in-malaysia-growing-online