Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 08:07 Hits: 5

Russia's scorched-earth war of aggression in Ukraine poses a threat to nuclear reactors unlike anything the world has ever seen. After decades of inaction, the international community can no longer afford to rely on loosely defined norms and warring parties' own self-restraint.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/ukraine-shows-nuclear-reactors-at-risk-during-war-by-bennett-ramberg-2022-08