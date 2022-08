Category: World Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 08:30 Hits: 7

A major reason why climate policies fail is that they don't account for social factors, such as the sense of resentment felt by the economically displaced and those who cannot afford the costs of basic goods at environmentally friendly prices. But a new global initiative by the G7 seeks to address this problem head-on.

