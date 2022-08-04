The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Hungary PM Viktor Orbán Addresses CPAC as American Right Embraces His Authoritarian Rule

We speak with international affairs scholar Kim Lane Scheppele on the rise and fall of Hungary’s constitutional democracy and how Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has gained popularity among the American right ahead of his speech today at the Conservative Political Action Conference. “Orbán presents, especially for the American right, a kind of irresistible combination of culture war issues,” says Scheppele. “These culture war issues in Hungary disguise the fact that underneath the surface Orbán has been changing the laws of the country so that gradually he has shut down all of the independent institutions that might tell him no.” She says U.S. Republicans are now engaging in a very “Orbán-like” campaign to rig elections so they win regardless of the popular vote.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/8/4/hungary_viktor_orban_cpac_nazism_race

