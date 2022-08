Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 00:10 Hits: 5

After his supporters stormed parliament and declared a sit-in, influential Shiite leader Muqtada al-Sadr dismissed calls for dialogue with an Iran-backed faction and called for the dissolution of the legislature.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iraq-al-sadr-rules-out-talks-demands-early-elections/a-62701691?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf