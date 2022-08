Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 21:45 Hits: 6

Influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr told followers Wednesday to continue their sit-in inside Iraq’s government zone, and called for the dissolution of parliament and early elections, signaling a deepening power struggle with his rivals.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20220803-powerful-iraqi-cleric-calls-for-early-elections-as-political-crisis-escalates