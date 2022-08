Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 23:49 Hits: 5

A Senegalese opposition leader on Wednesday called on supporters to be ready to defend their votes by any means, alleging the ruling party of President Macky Sall wanted to steal a legislative election that the opposition claims to have won.

