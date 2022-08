Category: World Published on Thursday, 04 August 2022 01:59 Hits: 9

China is due on Thursday to kick off its largest-ever military exercises encircling Taiwan, in a show of force straddling vital international shipping lanes following a visit to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220804-china-set-to-begin-live-fire-drills-around-taiwan-on-thursday-after-pelosi-visit