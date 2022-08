Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:53 Hits: 1

With unemployment in China rising, and with the rate for 16-24-year-olds up four percentage points year-on-year in June, economic stimulus is urgently needed. At the same time, Premier Li Keqiang has been wise to highlight the importance of not overdoing it.

