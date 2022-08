Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 13:55 Hits: 2

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy Western nations has accused Russia of trying to "weaponize" its energy exports and pledged to work to ensure Moscow doesn't "exploit" its position as an energy producer "to profit from its aggression at the expense of vulnerable countries."

