A Ukrainian strike on a Russian ammunition train most likely damaged the rail connection between the Moscow-occupied Kherson region and annexed Crimea, British intelligence said on August 3, as Kyiv admitted that despite supplies of Western weapons the military situation in the east was "hell."

