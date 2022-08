Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:12 Hits: 6

The Midwestern state was the first to head to the polls on abortion since the Supreme Court ended the national right to the procedure. With unusually high voter turnout, the state chose to preserve the right to choose.

