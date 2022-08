Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:30 Hits: 5

Enrique Pena Nieto, who was in power from 2012 to 2018, has been accused of several alleged crimes including money laundering.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mexico-to-investigate-former-president-pena-nieto-s-finances/a-62690017?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf