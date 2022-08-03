Live: French parliament backs accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 04:34 Hits: 6

France’s National Assembly voted to ratify the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO on Tuesday after the historic decision by the two countries to give up their neutrality amid the war in Ukraine. All 30 NATO member states need to formally ratify the measure before Sweden and Finland can enjoy the full protection of Article 5 of the NATO Charter in the event of an attack. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

