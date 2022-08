Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 05:39 Hits: 5

The United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri with a drone missile while he stood on a balcony at his home in downtown Kabul, Afghanistan, officials in Washington said, the biggest blow to the militants since Osama bin Laden was shot dead in 2011.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/afghanistan/20220803-who-could-succeed-slain-al-qaeda-leader-al-zawahiri