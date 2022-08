Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:09 Hits: 6

Sri Lanka's new President RanilĀ Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220803-imf-to-restart-bailout-talks-with-sri-lanka-in-august