Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 07:37 Hits: 8

Hundreds of thousands of people tuned in to a flight tracking website on Aug 2 anxious to find out whether US official Nancy Pelosi was in fact going to Taiwan, in defiance of China’s angry protests. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2022/08/03/flight-frenzy-nancy-pelosi-taiwan-trip-swamps-plane-tracker